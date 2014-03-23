Kite Party 12!

The 12th annual Kite Party in Huntington Beach CA, March 8th & 9th, was kite geek heaven. What sets Kite Party apart from most events is that it is entirely by and for kite people. Spectators are welcome and often performed for, but it’s really all about kites and kite flyers. Dave Shenkman, owner of The Kite Connection, provides the beach, a sound system and just enough organization to make sure things go smoothly. Kiters from 14 US states and 6 other countries brought just about every kind of kite you could think of.

The following pictures by Jennifer Mann and Allen Carter reflect both the mood of the event and the variety of kites. Lots of old and new friends hanging out, flying kites, goofing off and enjoying the Southern California weather. Many kitemakers bring new and unique kites to Kite Party. It’s a great place to show off new work and get feedback from peers. Many wonderful prototypes and one of a kind kites show up each year.