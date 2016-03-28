Kite Community

User to User Kite Support

Visit the official KiteLife® discussion forum to interact with other kitefliers from around the world – regardless of skill level or kite style, this is one of the friendliest forums around and you’re sure to find help on just about anything you need… It’s 100% free of charge to register and use the forums, premium membership is only required if you want full access to the video downloads.

http://www.kitelife.com/forum/

Buy, Sell or Trade Used Kites

Within the KiteLife® forum, you’ll find an area dedicated for folks to post and reply regarding used kites and equipment, please be certain to follow the same common sense as with any classified ads.

http://kitelife.com/forum/32-kites-for-sale-swap-or-trade/

Kites and Maps

Looking for other kite fliers in your area? We have a voluntary Member Map for the users on our forum, take a look or sign up and add yourself to the map of wind seekers!

http://kitelife.com/forum/membermap/

Looking for someplace to actually fly? Then you’ll want to check out KiteMap for a Google-based directory of flying locations all over the world.

http://www.kitemap.org