Kite Community

User to User Kite Support
Visit the official KiteLife® discussion forum to interact with other kitefliers from around the world – regardless of skill level or kite style, this is one of the friendliest forums around and you’re sure to find help on just about anything you need… It’s 100% free of charge to register and use the forums, premium membership is only required if you want full access to the video downloads.
http://www.kitelife.com/forum/
Buy, Sell or Trade Used Kites
Within the KiteLife® forum, you’ll find an area dedicated for folks to post and reply regarding used kites and equipment, please be certain to follow the same common sense as with any classified ads.
http://kitelife.com/forum/32-kites-for-sale-swap-or-trade/
Kites and Maps
Looking for other kite fliers in your area? We have a voluntary Member Map for the users on our forum, take a look or sign up and add yourself to the map of wind seekers!
http://kitelife.com/forum/membermap/
Looking for someplace to actually fly? Then you’ll want to check out KiteMap for a Google-based directory of flying locations all over the world.