March 29, 2016 | 0 Comments

Kite Tutorials

Posted by: John Barresi

KiteLife is proud to host a wide selection of video tutorials for indoor and outdoor Revolution kite flying, with all beginner and most intermediate videos free of charge to view on YouTube – the premium tutorials are available with a yearly KiteLife subscription and also gives members automatic entry into our regular prize drawings every 4-6 weeks.

Click here to see the full list of over 30 video tutorials or browse some of the examples below first!

Tutorial examples:

Rev – Launch and Control
https://youtu.be/i1LBf_cxiM8
Rev – Infinity / Figure 8
https://youtu.be/0UccaAJcJOg
Rev – Wind Window
https://youtu.be/QA1nK65EDJk

Our instructor on the lines:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=ULGC0unjl8M

Share this page:
Share

Tags: , ,

http://0.gravatar.com/avatar/ad516503a11cd5ca435acc9bb6523536?s=70

Author:John Barresi

Involved in the greater kiting community since 1990, John is an avid kite flier in several disciplines, has served as President of the American Kitefliers Association, and is co-founder of the Revolution sport kite team iQuad. View John Barresi's Profile →
View all posts by John Barresi

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

SUBSCRIBE TO WIN AND LEARN

This website is made possible by our official KiteLife Subscribers, who receive access to our full archive of video tutorials and automatic entry into regular prize drawings every 4-6 weeks as thanks for their support – are you signed up yet?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO