Worth a Million (Indoor Kite Flying)

Posted by: John Barresi

indoor kite flyingRoughly 20 competitors, a dozen or so recreational fliers and a few hundred spectators attended the 2013 Windless Kite Festival in Long Beach WA during January of this year… During the event, MTP Studios (Matt Cyphert and friends) were on hand to film indoor kite flying at the event and went on to post those videos on YouTube on January 26th.

Just a couple days later, Spence Watson posted a link to his Windless routine on Reddit where it gained over 2600 “up votes” and over 900 comments… From there, things have gone crazy viral.

As of today and as far as we can tell, this indoor kite flying video has now drawn more recorded views than any other YouTube kite video in history with a truly mind-blowing 1,002,498 views (yes – over a million) after a mere 73 days online!

Needless to say, the exposure for kiting is fantastic – probably one of the largest possible media outreaches we’ve seen.

Indoor Kite Flying at it’s best…

I think this reinforces a valuable lesson about simple indoor kite flying promotion using social media… A video on YouTube, a single post on Reddit, and people ran with it – even bringing the video to the attention of news sources that have republished the video on various TV shows and websites… Very little work actually applied, just a lot of passion and some key placement.

Many of our readers have seen this indoor kite flying video before, but it’s such a noteworthy accomplishment that I wanted to be sure we documented it somewhere in the magazine as a standalone item for easy reference.

Go fly, go film, tell the world!

John Barresi

Author:John Barresi

Involved in the greater kiting community since 1990, John is an avid kite flier in several disciplines, has served as President of the American Kitefliers Association, and is co-founder of the Revolution sport kite team iQuad. View John Barresi's Profile →
6 Responses to “Worth a Million (Indoor Kite Flying)”

  1. Must86
    April 9, 2013 at 2:01 pm #

    Congratulations to Spence ! We’ve got a new rockstar in the kiting world !

  2. Reef Runner
    April 10, 2013 at 5:57 pm #

    Heck, that was indeed, IMPRESSIVE………….

    Congratulations Spencer, on a fantastic performance……….

  3. Cyphert
    April 12, 2013 at 2:07 am #

    proud to be part of such a great video. epic performance by Watty glad i was there to capture it.

  4. TBHinPhilly
    April 14, 2013 at 8:50 pm #

    Congratulations.  The winds of fortune were smiling indeed.

  5. eolemag
    April 15, 2013 at 5:30 am #

    Wonderfull. I love.
    JPC

